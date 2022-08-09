Colorado Springs Police motor vehicle unit collides with a vehicle during a speeding pursuit

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, August 8 around 3:54 PM, Colorado Springs Police Department, Falcon and Gold Hill Divisions responded to a traffic crash involving a police officer.

The CSPD motor unit was in the area of Centennial Blvd and Windmill Ave watching for speeding violations.

The officer pulled out to catch up with a vehicle that was speeding when a second vehicle driving on Windmill Ave attempted to cross in front of the officer which caused the officer to collide with the vehicle in the middle of the intersection.

Both the motor unit officer and the other driver were transported to local hospitals to assess their injuries.

Roadways in the area were closed while the investigation took place but have since re-opened.

_____

