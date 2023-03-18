Colorado Springs Police make arrest in last week's shooting at The New Havana

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs patrol officers were called to a reported shooting at The New Havana bar near North Academy and Constitution in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 18th.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. After being transported to local hospitals, both victim's injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, there was a disturbance between customers. A customer went out to a car in the parking lot, then started shooting towards the bar entrance. The suspect then left the area.

On March 23rd, around 2 p.m. Zain Frank Aguilera-Valdez, was arrested without incident for the shooting. Aguilera-Valdez, who was also wanted for a domestic violence warrant, was taken to the El Paso County Jail.

Below is a list of new charges that Aguilera-Valdez is facing:



attempted first-degree murder

assault in the first-degree

reckless endangerment

This is an ongoing investigation.____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.