Colorado Springs police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run from September

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department announced Wednesday they have someone in custody connected to a fatal hit-and-run that happened in September.

According to police, the accident happened on September 6th around 10:30 p.m. at Astrozon Boulevard and Hancock Expressway.

After the officers arrived they found a man who had been riding a bike dead at the scene. The rider was identified as 28-year-old Eduardo Ibanez-Charco.

The CSPD Major Crash Team took control of the investigation and determined the bicyclist had been going southbound in the northbound bike lane of Astrozon Boulevard when he was hit.

Detectives have now identified 28-year-old Breanna Smith as the suspected driver involved in the accident. An arrest warrant was obtained on December 1st and Smith would end up turning herself in on December 2nd.

Smith is currently being held at the El Paso County Jail and is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and careless driving resulting in death.

According to the police, this was the 32nd fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs this year.

