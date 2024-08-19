Colorado Springs Police issue shelter-in-place order for barricaded suspect Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shelter-in-place order was issued for a neighborhood in southwest Colorado Springs on Monday.

According to Peak Alerts, police are responding to a barricaded suspect near 2200 Woodburn Street.

"You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all-clear message when appropriate," reads the message from the police department.

At this time it is unclear what the person is wanted for.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

You can receive alerts like this for your neighborhood by signing up for Peak Alerts, the emergency alert system for El Paso and Teller Counties.

WHEN WILL YOU BE NOTIFIED?

Oftentimes, emergency alert systems have certain levels of customization to notification settings giving you more customization as to what you find important. Peak Alerts allow for this, but will often by default alert on emergencies surrounding natural or man-made disasters, hazardous materials incidents, missing persons, law enforcement activity impacting the public, and evacuation notices to name a few.

