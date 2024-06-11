Colorado Springs Police issued shelter-in-place for building along Nevada Avenue Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department issued a shelter-in-place order Tuesday afternoon.

CSPD says that a shelter-in-place was issued for a building at 5400 North Nevada Boulevard near the University Village shopping area.

The order lasted for only around 20 minutes before being lifted.

According to Peak Alerts, the El Paso/ Teller County emergency notification system, police say they were investigating a suspicious incident in the area.

CSPD had asked people to stay away from their windows and lock their doors.

At this time it is unclear why the department is in the area. News5 has reached out to the department for more information and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

