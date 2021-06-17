Colorado Springs Police investigating two deadly shootings

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday morning, Colorado Springs police responded to two deadly shootings that happened on the east side of town.

At around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to a shooting that happened in the parking lot outside of Woody's Bar and Grill. Major crimes unite is investigating the incident

While driving there, police say that a man was pursuing them in a vehicle and was pointing a firearm at them. Officers made contact with 41-year-old Eric Hart. Hart was arrested for felony menacing, obstruction of a firefighter, and reckless driving. The firearm was found to be a realistic-looking BB gun.

The second deadly shooting happened near East Fountain Boulevard and South Circle Drive.

This is a developing story.

