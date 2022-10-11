Colorado Springs Police investigating three homicides from one night

COLORADO SPRINGS — Detectives with the Colorado Springs Violent Crimes unit are especially busy today as they work on three new homicide cases from Monday night.

The amount of personnel needed to handle the scenes and logistics of the investigations had CSPD on priority dispatch for Monday evening, which is normally used for severe weather events.

Details on the cases so far are very limited. Here's what we know so far.

KOAA Colorado Springs Police officers responding to an assault call from a man dead in the alley next to the McDivitt Law Firm.

Before 8 pm Monday, CSPD Officers were sent out on a report of an assault in progress near the intersection of Cimarron St and Tejon St in downtown Colorado Springs.

The body of a man was found in the alley near the McDivitt Law Firm. Police have released no information on how the person died and if they have any information on a potential suspect or suspects.

KOAA 5

Around the same time, another group of officers was sent out for a reported shooting at the Wind River Place Apartments at 19th and Uintah St.

A shooting victim was found at the scene and taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

There is no information on a potential suspect or suspects in this case.

Patrick Godfrey Colorado Springs Police say one female was found dead at a home on Erie Road in Colorado Springs on Monday night.

Then around 8:30 pm, a call came in for a woman found dead inside a home on Erie Rd near Memorial Park.

Again, there is no information on the cause of death or any information about a suspect or suspects.

At this time, we do not know the names of the victims. That information is released by the El Paso County Coroner's Office after positive identification and next of kin notification.

Colorado Springs Police always ask anyone who has information about an active investigative to reach out by calling (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

