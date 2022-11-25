Watch Now
Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting at Ridgeview Place Apartments Friday

Posted at 4:50 PM, Nov 25, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Friday near Palmer Park.

The shooting occurred around 3:50 pm Friday afternoon at the intersection of Knoll Lane and Van Teylingen Drive at the Ridgeview Place apartments.

Police say that one person was injured and taken to a local hospital their condition is unknown at this time.

CSPD has not released the details of the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as News5 learns more information.
