Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting at Ridgeview Place Apartments Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Friday near Palmer Park.

The shooting occurred around 3:50 pm Friday afternoon at the intersection of Knoll Lane and Van Teylingen Drive at the Ridgeview Place apartments.

Police say that one person was injured and taken to a local hospital their condition is unknown at this time.

CSPD has not released the details of the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as News5 learns more information.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.