Colorado Springs Police officer involved in shooting along S. Nevada

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has assumed the lead in the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs along the S Nevada corridor just south of I-25.

Colorado Springs Police have blocked off access to an area east of S Nevada to Corona St for the investigation.

Details on what happened are not yet available. KOAA News5 has a crew on the scene working to gather more information.

CSPD is advising people to avoid the area of South Nevada from Brookside to St. Elmo Ave as there is a rather large scene.

Crime scene tape is blocking off all access to the area just southeast of the intersection of Nevada and I-25.

The Vanguard School notified parents that the school went on secured perimeter around 10:30 a.m. due to police activity in the area. The message states all staff and students are safe and accounted for as the school remains on a secured status. "Travel in and out of both campuses is limited until further notice."

Under Colorado law, an agency cannot investigate one of their own in an officer-involved shooting. Instead, an adjoining jurisdiction will take the lead and provide their findings to the local District Attorney's Office for consideration.

