Colorado Springs Police investigating hit-and-run involving a minor

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department says it is in the early stages of an investigation after a hit-and-run involving a child Thursday.

According to police, they say they received a call about the hit-and-run just before 8:00 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Pikes Peak Avenue and North Murray Boulevard.

Police say it was an 11-year-old girl who was hit while crossing a crosswalk, she was taken to Children's Hospital and police say her injuries were not life-threatening.

At this time police have not released a suspect vehicle.

Two schools located in that area of northeastern Colorado Springs are Roosevelt Charter Academy and the Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy.

