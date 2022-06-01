Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal shooting on Burton Way

COLORADO SPRINGS — Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department are investigating after a shooting victim arrived at Penrose St. Francis Medical Center seeking treatment early Wednesday.

According to CSPD, the victim is an adult male who showed up at the hospital around 1:00 a.m. He died from his injuries.

Officers learned the shooting happened on Burton Way in or near the Beverly Place Apartments on the eastern side of the city.

There are no details available on a suspect in the shooting at this time.

The name of the victim will be released by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

