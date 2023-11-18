Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal Friday night shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Friday evening.

According to the department, they responded to reports of a shots fired call at the intersection of Bonfoy Avenue and East Willamette Avenue.

Details about the shooting are limited at this time but the Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed with News5 at least one person is dead. The homicide investigation unit will be taking control of the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

