Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police have closed down portions of E Las Vegas St in Colorado Springs following a fatal crash involving a bicyclist Friday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the area of E Las Vegas St near Royer St. for a crash involving a car and a bicycle.

CSPD confirms the bicyclist did not survive their injuries. Details on what led up to the crash are not being released.

The road is closed eastbound at Royer St. and westbound at Janitell Rd. People are asked to avoid the area as the investigation is still underway.

The area is south of downtown Colorado Springs

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.