Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist

Posted at 7:57 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 21:57:52-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police have closed down portions of E Las Vegas St in Colorado Springs following a fatal crash involving a bicyclist Friday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the area of E Las Vegas St near Royer St. for a crash involving a car and a bicycle.

CSPD confirms the bicyclist did not survive their injuries. Details on what led up to the crash are not being released.

The road is closed eastbound at Royer St. and westbound at Janitell Rd. People are asked to avoid the area as the investigation is still underway.

The area is south of downtown Colorado Springs

