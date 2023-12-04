Colorado Springs Police investigating after body recovered from Monument Creek Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department says it is conducting a suspicious death investigation following the recovery of a body Monday.

According to the CSPD Blotter, police responded following reports of a body in Monument Creek near the Fillmore Street and Mark Dabling Boulevard intersection.

Once Colorado Springs Fire Department personnel arrived, a dead body was recovered. At this time, the Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating this as a suspicious death, and the homicide unit is assisting in either confirming or ruling out any suspicious circumstances.

The cause of death and the identity of the individual has not been released at this time.

News5 will update this article as more information is released.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.