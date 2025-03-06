Colorado Springs Police investigating a shooting on the southwest side of the city Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Thursday morning shooting on Colorado Springs' southwestern side of town is under investigation according to police.

Police confirmed with News5 they received a call for service around 6:40 a.m. for reports of a shooting along Norwood Avenue just south of Meadows Park near the Stratton Meadows area.

At the time of publishing police have not released any information about victims or if anyone was arrested.

According to our crew who was on scene, Norwood Avenue is blocked off and a house has crime scene tape around the front yard.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

