Colorado Springs Police investigating a homicide on Bugle Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs police responded to a call of a disturbance at a house on Bugle Drive just after 2 AM Tuesday night and found a woman severely injured.



Officers and first responders from the Colorado Springs Fire Department tried to save the woman's life on the scene, but she passed away from her injuries.

The police say that they're investigating the death as a potential homicide, based on information they discovered at the scene. CSPD's Violent Crime Section Homicide/Assault Unit will be conducting the investigation into the death.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office will make the final decision on the cause and manner of death, and the identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

CSPD say that the investigation is "active and open," and that they've made no arrests yet.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

_____

