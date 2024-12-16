Colorado Springs Police investigating a hit-and-run that left one person seriously injured Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday after being hit by a vehicle in Colorado Springs.

According to police, they first received the call around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they say they found a person in the road along East Woodman Road near Prince Drive.

The person was taken to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. The Major Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

Police say the vehicle involved was not at the scene when they arrived. I reached out to the department for an update on the patient's condition, which they were not able to give at this time.

As far as suspect vehicle information goes, police tell me they are still investigating and could not give details about the vehicle at the time of publishing this article.

We will bring you the latest and continue to keep you updated over the air or online once more information is released.

