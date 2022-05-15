Watch
Colorado Springs police investigate homicide at Rampart Park

Posted at 1:32 PM, May 15, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department's Violent Crimes Section are investigating the death of a woman at a park in Briargate.

Officers were called to Rampart Park at around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. They located the victim when they arrived.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide. Her name has not been released. No arrests have been made.
