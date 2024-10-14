Colorado Springs police investigate after body found near I-25 and Bijou Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A body was found Sunday near I-25 and Bijou Street according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Around 6 p.m. police say they received a call from a community member reporting that a body was located between the railroad tracks and I-25 in that area.

When officers arrived they said they called for the coroner to respond, the coroner's office requested that the homicide unit respond after arriving on the scene for a consultation, but neither the coroner nor the department has clarified what sort of investigation is ongoing.

The body was released to the coroner after a brief homicide unit investigation of the scene to determine the cause of death.

The individual has not been identified as of publishing this article.

