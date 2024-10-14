Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs police investigate after body found near I-25 and Bijou Sunday

Crime scene
FILE
File photo
Crime scene
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — A body was found Sunday near I-25 and Bijou Street according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Around 6 p.m. police say they received a call from a community member reporting that a body was located between the railroad tracks and I-25 in that area.

When officers arrived they said they called for the coroner to respond, the coroner's office requested that the homicide unit respond after arriving on the scene for a consultation, but neither the coroner nor the department has clarified what sort of investigation is ongoing.

The body was released to the coroner after a brief homicide unit investigation of the scene to determine the cause of death.

The individual has not been identified as of publishing this article.

___



Metal Detection Devices Approved For D49 School District

The school board approved the use of a portable metal detector and two hand-held wands at schools.

Metal detection devices approved for D49 school threats

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community