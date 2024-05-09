Colorado Springs Police identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at Platte and Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, colo. — On Friday, April 26, at 1:19 a.m., Colorado Springs Police Department officers were dispatched to Platte Ave and Academy Blvd for a hit-and-run crash.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers determined that a pedestrian riding a scooter east on Platte Avenue was hit by a vehicle that later fled the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene by responding medical personnel.

On Friday, April 26, the El Paso County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy of the pedestrian and identified him as 51-year-old Rueben Ziemer.

The driver of the vehicle has since been identified as 33-year-old Andrew James Bjornstad. Bjornstad was taken into custody after turning himself in on Saturday, April 27, and charged with Leave the Scene of an Accident Causing Death.

