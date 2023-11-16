Colorado Springs Police identify motorcycle rider involved in Sunday's deadly crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department identified a man involved in a fatal motorcycle accident Sunday.

According to the CSPD, 33-year-old Ryan Girard of Divide, Colorado was riding a motorcycle going north on Nevada Avenue when it struck a vehicle that was turning left onto Mount View Lane.

Girard sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash and would later pass away at a local hospital. According to police, their initial investigation indicates speed was a factor in this accident.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed at this time as a result of this accident. The police department says that this is the 46th traffic fatality this year.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.