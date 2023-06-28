Colorado Springs Police identify a man who died in fatal crash Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police released the identity of a man involved in a fatal accident on Sunday.

CSP responded on Sunday to a crash on southbound I-25 south of the Cimarron exit. At the scene, they found a vehicle that had crossed all lanes striking a center-raised median.

The driver identified as 69-year-old Eloy Medina of Colorado Springs was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he would later die.

CSP say alcohol is considered a factor in this crash and when they arrived at the scene Medina did not have a seat belt on.

This marked the 24th fatal traffic accident in Colorado Springs in 2023.

