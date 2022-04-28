Colorado Springs police hosting "Drug Take-Back Day"

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to host a citywide “Drug Take-Back Day.”

The program helps to provide convenient locations for the public to drop off unneeded substances or other medications from our nation’s medicine cabinets.

CSPD says this is a no-questions-asked program, and drop-offs are completely anonymous.

The goal of the program is to prevent prescription pill abuse and addiction by providing a safe way for people to get rid of excess, unused, or expired prescription drugs.

Between the hours of 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M., on Saturday, April 30, 2022, community members can drop off their prescriptions at the following locations:

Police Operations Center - 705 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Due to construction in front of the POC, citizens will need to park on the street to the east and walk into the front lobby.

University of Colorado Memorial Hospital North - 4050 Briargate Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Security Fire Station 1 - 400 Security Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80911

King Soopers, 7915 Constitution Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80951



