Colorado Springs police hosting "Drug Take-Back Day"

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to host a citywide “Drug Take-Back Day.”
The program helps to provide convenient locations for the public to drop off unneeded substances or other medications from our nation’s medicine cabinets.
CSPD says this is a no-questions-asked program, and drop-offs are completely anonymous.
The goal of the program is to prevent prescription pill abuse and addiction by providing a safe way for people to get rid of excess, unused, or expired prescription drugs.
Between the hours of 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M., on Saturday, April 30, 2022, community members can drop off their prescriptions at the following locations:
- Police Operations Center - 705 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
- Due to construction in front of the POC, citizens will need to park on the street to the east and walk into the front lobby.
- University of Colorado Memorial Hospital North - 4050 Briargate Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- Security Fire Station 1 - 400 Security Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80911
- King Soopers, 7915 Constitution Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80951
_____
