Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs police hosting "Drug Take-Back Day"

Federal government grants millions of dollars to battle opioid and stimulant crises
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KOAA News 5
Colorado is set to receive around $11 million from the federal government to combat drug addiction.
Federal government grants millions of dollars to battle opioid and stimulant crises
Posted at 9:04 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 23:04:52-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to host a citywide “Drug Take-Back Day.”

The program helps to provide convenient locations for the public to drop off unneeded substances or other medications from our nation’s medicine cabinets.

CSPD says this is a no-questions-asked program, and drop-offs are completely anonymous.

The goal of the program is to prevent prescription pill abuse and addiction by providing a safe way for people to get rid of excess, unused, or expired prescription drugs.

Between the hours of 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M., on Saturday, April 30, 2022, community members can drop off their prescriptions at the following locations:

  • Police Operations Center - 705 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
    • Due to construction in front of the POC, citizens will need to park on the street to the east and walk into the front lobby.
  • University of Colorado Memorial Hospital North - 4050 Briargate Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
  • Security Fire Station 1 - 400 Security Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80911
  • King Soopers, 7915 Constitution Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80951

_____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation