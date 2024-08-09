Colorado Springs Police Department seeks help in locating at-risk missing teen

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout for Matthew Humphrey.

CSPD says he is 14 years old and was last seen at Memorial Skate Park at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

He is about 5'5", and has red hair, police believe he is wearing a blue and white button-up shirt, grey sweatpants, a black beanie, and white Vans shoes.

He has a brown skateboard with white wheels.

If you have any information about Matthew or his location you are asked to call the department at 719-444-7000.

