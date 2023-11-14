Colorado Springs Police Department seeking this vehicle that was involved in fatal hit-and-run

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in assisting them to identify and locate a vehicle allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run accident.

According to Colorado Springs police, the truck pictured above struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk on Friday, October 20th at South Tejon Street and the southbound off-ramp of I-25.

When first responders got to the scene they found a person dead at the scene and the vehicle had fled. In a news release, CSPD said officers believe that after the crash the vehicle headed west onto East Motor Way towards the Motor City Area of Colorado Springs.

After reviewing surveillance footage investigators believe the truck is a dark color or green with two white "racing" stripes down its hood, step bars, and toolbox attached to the bed, and could have a broken passenger window. It is either a single-cap or extended cab truck.

Police said the driver is believed to be a 50-60-year-old white man with a short beard and mustache.

The CSPD Major Crash Team is now at a point in this investigation where they are asking for the community’s help in locating the vehicle or identifying the driver. If you have any information regarding the suspect or vehicle, please call the CSPD at 719-444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

____

