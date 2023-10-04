Colorado Springs Police Department seeking help in locating missing girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing girl with a developmental disability.

The CSPD says that Alena was last seen this morning at her home around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the area around the da Vinci Academy at the intersection of Middle Creek Parkway and Voyager Parkway.

Police say Alena is 17 years old, around 5ft tall, 80 lbs with black hair, and of mixed race.

Anyone with information on Alena's whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867), or 1-800-222-8477.

