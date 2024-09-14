Colorado Springs Police Department searching for 11-month-old and mother following possible kidnapping

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says they are searching for an 11-month-old and the child's mother.

According to the police, the mother took the child from the child's father at Texas Roadhouse Friday evening. Police say the woman was getting ready to leave the state and had asked the child's father to see the child before leaving.

Despite having a protective order against the child's mother the father agreed to meet. The father told police that while they were meeting at the Texas Roadhouse along Powers Boulevard, he stepped outside to grab a diaper bag, when he returned he said the child and the mother were both gone.

Police attempted to contact the child's mother but have been unsuccessful. Police are unsure if she has left the state with the child. A violation of a protection warrant was issued for the mother's arrest and missing persons reports have been filed for both the child and the mother.

Police have not identified the mother or the child at this time. News5 reached out to the police department on Saturday morning asking for potential pictures to share and are awaiting a response.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

