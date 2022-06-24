Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Police Department responding to reported homicide on E. Las Vegas St.

Colorado Springs Police Department CSPD
KOAA
Colorado Springs Police Department CSPD
Posted at 3:08 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 17:08:47-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is responding to a reported homicide in the 2700 block of E. Las Vegas St.

According to the department, there is no threat to the public.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

News5 has a crew headed to the scene.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation