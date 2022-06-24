COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is responding to a reported homicide in the 2700 block of E. Las Vegas St.

According to the department, there is no threat to the public.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

News5 has a crew headed to the scene.

CSPD is responding to a reported homicide in the 2700 block of E Las Vegas st. There is no threat to the public. Violent Crimes Detectives have taken over the investigation. More details will be released as appropriate. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) June 24, 2022

