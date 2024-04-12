Watch Now
Colorado Springs Police Department respond to reports of a shooting in Colorado Springs early Friday morning

The Colorado Springs Police Department is responding to reports of a shooting that occurred early Friday morning.
Posted at 7:14 AM, Apr 12, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting early Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Lange Terrace around 5 a.m. on Friday

Upon arrival, police officers found two people dead.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

