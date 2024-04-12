Colorado Springs Police Department respond to reports of a shooting in Colorado Springs early Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting early Friday morning.
At around 5:00am officers were dispatched to shooting call in the 3100 Block of Lange Terrace. When officers arrived on scene they located two deceased individuals. The Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation.
