Colorado Springs Police Department opens new Property Return Office

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department unveiled its newly renovated Property Return Office Thursday. The office is located at 224 East Rio Grande Street, just east of South Nevada Avenue.

The upgrades include the addition of a lobby with a waiting area, as well as bulletproof glass and walls.

People can come here to retrieve items that are held as evidence during trials.

Another upgrade to the facility is the addition of a room where people can go through their belongings in private.

"'Now that this is all in front of me, I don't need all of these things. Can I have the teddy bear? That's all I want.' or 'I just want the shoes.' So, it allows them to have that time to make those decisions under this really tremendously emotional time for them," says Stephanie Baker, Supervisor, Colorado Springs Police Department Evidence Unit.

The evidence unit collects around 6,000 items a month, and the department returns more to between 300 and 500 owners in an average month.

Owners will only be able to get property by appointment, by either calling 719-444-7744 or making an appointment online. The Property Return Office hours are Monday - Friday: 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

