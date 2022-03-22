Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

One person has died following a shooting in 1200 block of E. Columbia St.

Breaking news
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KOAA
News5 keeps you up to date on the latest breaking news and weather across the Colorado Springs-Pueblo region, plus important state and national news.
Breaking news
Posted at 10:34 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 13:31:45-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of E. Columbia St.

According to the department, the call came in at 9:34 a.m.

One person has died on the scene and Violent Crimes has taken over the investigation.

If anyone has information about this shooting, contact 719-444-7000.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation