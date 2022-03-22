One person has died following a shooting in 1200 block of E. Columbia St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of E. Columbia St.

According to the department, the call came in at 9:34 a.m.

One person has died on the scene and Violent Crimes has taken over the investigation.

If anyone has information about this shooting, contact 719-444-7000.

We are still EARLY in this investigation.



What we know so far:

- Shooting call for service came in at 9:34AM

- 1 deceased on scene

- Violent Crimes has taken over investigation

- Witness or have info? Call 719-444-7000



As soon as we know more, we'll release info on the blotter. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) March 22, 2022

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.