One person has died following a shooting in 1200 block of E. Columbia St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of E. Columbia St.
According to the department, the call came in at 9:34 a.m.
One person has died on the scene and Violent Crimes has taken over the investigation.
If anyone has information about this shooting, contact 719-444-7000.
We are still EARLY in this investigation.— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) March 22, 2022
What we know so far:
- Shooting call for service came in at 9:34AM
- 1 deceased on scene
- Violent Crimes has taken over investigation
- Witness or have info? Call 719-444-7000
As soon as we know more, we'll release info on the blotter.
_____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.