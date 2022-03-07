Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Police Department on scene of police shooting

cspd police shooting
KOAA
cspd police shooting
Breaking news
Posted at 12:05 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 14:13:33-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is on the scene of a police shooting in the 400 Block of N. Circle Dr.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation