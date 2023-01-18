Colorado Springs Police Department on accident alert Tuesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department announced that they will be on accident alert Tuesday evening. The alert went into effect at 5:00 p.m. due to the inclement weather in Colorado Springs.

Snow is expected to fall well throughout the night and into Wednesday causing dangerous driving conditions.

An accident alert, also known as cold reporting, means that if you are involved in a non-injury accident, exchange information, and report the incident on the City of Colorado Springs Website.

CSPD advises drivers to use caution, give themselves extra time, and leave enough space between vehicles.

CSPD says drivers should use streets and roadways less hazardous in winter driving conditions.

