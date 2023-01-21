Watch Now
Colorado Springs Police Department on accident alert Friday evening

KOAA
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 19:43:18-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department announced they would be on accident alert Friday evening as weather conditions continue to deteriorate.

The alert went into effect at 5:18 p.m. on Friday due to the inclement weather in Colorado Springs.

Snow is expected to fall this evening, with the worst of the storm to be located in Southern Colorado across the plains and in the Pueblo area.

An accident alert, also known as cold reporting, means that if you are involved in a non-injury accident, or an accident that doesn't involve drugs and/or alcohol, exchange information, and report the incident on the City of Colorado Springs Website.

CSPD advises drivers to use caution, give themselves extra time, and leave enough space between vehicles.

CSPD says drivers should use streets and roadways less hazardous in winter driving conditions.
