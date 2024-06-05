Colorado Springs Police Department officer arrested for alleged child abuse

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, around 9:35 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Departmen and Colorado Springs Fire Department were called out to service CSPD Canine Officer Jonathan Yelvington, who was off-duty at the time.

Medical personnel arrived on scene and took care of Officer Yelvington, who appeared to be intoxicated and was initially unresponsive.

Officer Yelvington was transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation.

CSPD'S Crimes Against Children Unit was called and their investigation found that while Officer Yelvington was intoxicated, he allegedly placed a child in a situation that could have resulted in the child being injured.

Officer Yelvington was arrested for misdemeanor child abuse.

Officer Yelvington was later released and served with a summons to appear in court.

The child was "temporarily placed" with a responsible adult.

Officer Yelvington is currently on paid administrative leave while this investigation is underway.

CSPD's Crimes Against Children Unit found that Officer Yelvington's canine did not bite anyone. The dog is currently being housed at a dog boarding facility while longer-term arrangements are being figured out.

CSPD has immediately initiated a criminal investigation as well as an internal affairs investigation and will not be providing any more information about the case at this time.

___





Shooting involving El Paso County Deputies Under Investigation A man was sent to the hospital after the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said two deputies opened fire on him after a call for a disturbance Tuesday morning. Deputy-involved shooting leaves suspect and another injured

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.