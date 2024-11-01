Colorado Springs Police Department non-emergency line experiences issues Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says they were aware of an issue affecting their non-emergency phone number line.
The number 719-444-7000 number was experiencing internment outages Friday morning. The outages were not affecting the 911 emergency number.
🚨COMMUNITY NOTIFICATION🚨— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 1, 2024
The CSPD Non-Emergency line (719-444-7000) is currently experiencing technical difficulties and intermittent outages.
911 is not affected and is working properly.
You can still report non-emergency crimes online.
Click here to learn more on how to report online.
___
____
