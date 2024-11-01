Watch Now
Colorado Springs Police Department non-emergency line experiences issues Friday

Colorado Springs Police Department
Eleanor Sheahan
Colorado Springs Police Department
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says they were aware of an issue affecting their non-emergency phone number line.

The number 719-444-7000 number was experiencing internment outages Friday morning. The outages were not affecting the 911 emergency number.

You can still report non-emergency crimes online.

Click here to learn more on how to report online.

