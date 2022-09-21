Colorado Springs Police Department K9s receive protective vests

COLORADO SPRINGS — Members of the Colorado Springs Police Department K9s unit have received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Chewie and Britta received the body armor recently to protect them when they're out on the field. The body armor is custom fitted, NIJ certified, made in the United States, and offers potentially lifesaving protection for four-legged K9 officers like Chewie and Britta.

K9 Chewie's vest was sponsored by locals Eric and Paula Sayer of Colorado Springs who had the vests embroidered with "This gift of protection provided by the Sayers." Britta's vest is embroidered with "In memory of K9 Petra - EOW 9/8/14."

Vested Interests in K9s, Inc was started in 2009 as a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistants to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The company has provided over 4,740 vests to K9s in all 50 states, donations made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

For more information on Vested Interests in K9s, you can visit their website here.

