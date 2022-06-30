Colorado Springs Police Department K9 Britta to receive bullet, stab proof vest

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department's K9 Britta is set to receive a bullet and stab-proof protective vest from a non-profit.

K9 Britta's protective vest was donated by Vested Interest in K9s and will be embroidered with "In memory of K9 Petra - EOW 9/8/14."

Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2009 and its mission is to provide bullet and stab-proof protective vests along with other assistance to law enforcement dogs.

Since Vested Interest in K9s began, they have provided over 4,682 vests to K9s all over the United States.

The program is open to dogs over 20 months old in the United States and are employed and certified by law enforcement or related agencies.

To find out more information about Vested Interest in K9s, go to their website.

_____

