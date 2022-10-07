Colorado Springs Police Department investigating a disturbance at Harrison High School

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are currently investigating a disturbance at Harrison High School.

They received information that a firearm was shown however, there is no threat to the students or staff at this time and no injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing and they will update as soon as more details are available.

Last week, KOAA News5 reporter Natalie Chuck looked at how a second grader at Evans Elementary managed to bring a handgun in their backpack.

According to D49, after school started, a parent reported to a staff member that their child had seen another student with a single round of ammunition on Monday.

The staff member immediately reported this to administrators who called El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and D49 security.

The student was then removed from class and the handgun, along with extra ammunition, was found in the student's backpack.

The district said there was no indication the student wanted to threaten or harm students and staff but it was determined to be a misguided attempt to impress friends.

How the student came into possession of the handgun is still being investigated.

