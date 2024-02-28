Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs Police Department has reported Marksheffel Road is closed in both directions

Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
Posted at 6:58 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 09:05:50-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — CSPD has reported that Marksheffel Road is currently closed both ways.

There was a traffic accident near Drennan Road.

CSPD has asked the public to avoid the area.

KOAA will provide updates as we receive them.
___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App