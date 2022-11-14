Colorado Springs Police Department currently investigating alleged threat at Banning Lewis Prep

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is currently investigating an alleged threat at Banning Lewis Prep.

In a statement to News5, police say there is no indication that the threat is legitimate or that students or staff are at any risk.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

News5 has a crew heading to the scene for more information.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.