Colorado Springs Police Department currently investigating alleged threat at Banning Lewis Prep

Posted at 12:00 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 14:00:20-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is currently investigating an alleged threat at Banning Lewis Prep.

In a statement to News5, police say there is no indication that the threat is legitimate or that students or staff are at any risk.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

News5 has a crew heading to the scene for more information.
