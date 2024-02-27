Watch Now
Colorado Springs Police Department are investigating potential shots fired

Posted at 11:47 AM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 13:47:56-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department(CSPD) is asking the public to avoid the area of North Academy Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

There is a large police presence in the area following what was believed to be shots fired.

This is an active investigation.

KOAA will provide updates as we receive them.
____

