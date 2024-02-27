Colorado Springs Police Department are investigating potential shots fired

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department(CSPD) is asking the public to avoid the area of North Academy Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.
There is a large police presence in the area following what was believed to be shots fired.
This is an active investigation.
KOAA will provide updates as we receive them.
