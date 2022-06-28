COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The City of Colorado Springs has added new red-light cameras at four intersections beginning July 1.

The new intersections will go live July 1st, 2022, with a 30-day warning period. Following the warning period a $75 fine will be implemented for violators.

Intersections to go live are listed below:



(NB) Voyager Pkwy and Academy Blvd- (Northbound through lanes only)

(EB) Colorado Ave and 31st Street- (Eastbound through lanes, the right turn lane, and the left turn lane)

(SB) Academy Blvd and Astrozon Blvd- (Southbound through lanes and the left turn lane)

(SB) Voyager Pkwy and Interquest Pkwy- (Southbound through lanes and the right turn lane)

The lights are part of the "Red-Light Safety Camera Program," a program aimed at protecting drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from accidents caused by red-light running.

The program is also a component of CSPD's effort to reduce crashes and improve safety in Colorado Springs.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.