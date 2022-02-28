Colorado Springs Police Department announces Interim Chief of Police

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department announced Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez will serve as interim chief of police when Chief Vince Niski retires on March 4.

“Deputy Chief Vasquez is a highly respected and experienced officer with deep connections within the Colorado Springs community. He has served in a number of roles within law enforcement and as a long-time resident, he has a strong understanding of the challenges facing Colorado Springs,” said Mayor John Suthers. “I look forward to his leadership and am confident in his ability to maintain CSPD’s high standards as we conduct the search for a new chief of police.”

Vasquez joined CSPD in 1995 following his service in the United States Air Force for 9 and a half years.

Vasquez served in the Sand Creek Division, the Metro, Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division and on the DEA Task Force.

In 2011, Vasquez was promoted to Lieutenant where he served in Patrol before transferring to the Violent Crimes Section, where he oversaw the Homicide, Assault, Robbery and Victim Advocacy Units.

In 2016, Vasquez was promoted to Commander when he was assigned to the Stetson Hills Division.

Vasquez was transferred to the Specialized Enforcement Division in 2017 where he oversaw the Tactical Operations Section, Patrol Support Section and Protective Security Section.

Vasquez was then promoted to Deputy Chief in April 2019 where he had oversight of the Patrol Operations Bureau.

Vasquez has a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from Colorado State University and a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

The City of Colorado Springs has started a national search for its next chief of police but it's not certain how long that may take.

