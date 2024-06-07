Colorado Springs Police conducting suspicious death investigation after body found Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says a suspicious death investigation is underway.

Police say a body was discovered in the area of America the Beautiful Park just west of downtown Colorado Springs around 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Police say it appears to be a man found by the Homeless Outreach Team following a report of the body.

The police say the homicide unit is taking control of the investigation and working to develop possible suspect inforamtion. No other details were given at this time.

News5 will update this story as more information is made public.

