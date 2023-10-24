Road rage shooting incident closes Powers Boulevard for several hours

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police asked people to avoid the area of Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue area early Tuesday morning following a road rage shooting.

At 3:59 a.m. CSPD received a call for a shooting at the intersection. Someone in a vehicle had fired at least one shot at another vehicle stopped at a red light and left the scene.

One person sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital. They are currently in stable condition.

CSPD first announced the incident around 4:30 a.m. The scene was cleared by police by 6:00 a.m. The intersection was reopened at 8:36 a.m.

CSPD is working a scene at Powers/Constitution, likely until 0800. Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) October 24, 2023

No arrests have been made at this time. This appears to be an isolated incident, so there is no threat to the community.

CSPD is continuing to investigate this incident

News5 is currently working to learn more about the incident. We will update this article when more information is available.

