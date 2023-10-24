Watch Now
Road rage shooting incident closes Powers Boulevard for several hours

Posted at 5:48 AM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 07:46:41-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police asked people to avoid the area of Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue area early Tuesday morning following a road rage shooting.

At 3:59 a.m. CSPD received a call for a shooting at the intersection. Someone in a vehicle had fired at least one shot at another vehicle stopped at a red light and left the scene.

One person sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital. They are currently in stable condition.

CSPD first announced the incident around 4:30 a.m. The scene was cleared by police by 6:00 a.m. The intersection was reopened at 8:36 a.m.

No arrests have been made at this time. This appears to be an isolated incident, so there is no threat to the community.

CSPD is continuing to investigate this incident

News5 is currently working to learn more about the incident. We will update this article when more information is available.
