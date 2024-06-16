Watch Now
Colorado Springs Police arrest juvenile allegedly driving a stolen car Sunday

Colorado Springs Police
Colorado Springs Police Department, News 5 Staff
Colorado Spring Police Cruiser
Colorado Springs Police
Posted at 3:15 PM, Jun 16, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, June 16 at around 6:48 a.m., Colorado Springs Police Officer Falcon came across a stolen vehicle at 3800 Tutt Blvd.

When he tried to position himself behind the vehicle, the driver drove off and crashed a short distance away.

The juvenile driver tried to run away before being taken into custody.
