Colorado Springs Police arrest juvenile allegedly driving a stolen car Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, June 16 at around 6:48 a.m., Colorado Springs Police Officer Falcon came across a stolen vehicle at 3800 Tutt Blvd.

When he tried to position himself behind the vehicle, the driver drove off and crashed a short distance away.

The juvenile driver tried to run away before being taken into custody.

