Colorado Springs Police arrest active duty soldier for child pornography

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police arrested 25-year-old active-duty Army soldier Jay Stump on child pornography charges at the 1600 block of Chapel Hills Drive on Tuesday.

The arrest came about after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information about the distribution of child pornography from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August, 2021.

CSPD ICAC Detectives were able to identify and locate Stump with the help of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Stump was booked into El Paso County Jail early Wednesday morning, and he is currently being held without bond.

CSPD ICAC executed an additional arrest on March 25 on charges of "transmitting obscene material to a child by computer." The arrest was made after a request for assistance from the Rainbow City Police Department in Alabama.

A Rainbow City PD Detective conducted an undercover chat with 26-year-old Thomas Miller, posing as a minor female. CSPD arrested Miller at the 200 block of South Murray Boulevard, and he's currently waiting extradition to Alabama.

