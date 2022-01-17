Colorado Springs Philharmonic returns to stage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Orchestra music filled the air inside of the Pikes Peak Center Sunday evening for the first time in nearly two years. The Colorado Springs Philharmonic Comeback Celebration was the group's live first performance since the musicians and orchestra management agreed to a new 3-year contract in October.

Like many performing arts groups, the music stopped in March of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began. However, a labor dispute further delayed the group's return to the stage.

Nathan Newbrough, President, and CEO of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Orchestra said it takes community support to make these events a reality.

"Something like this doesn't just happen, it takes a community working together to make a great symphony orchestra like this a part of the community," Newbrough said.

"We think there's something for everyone, what they can experience here in the Philharmonic and we want to share that with them."

The musical selection for the evening included a few original pieces, some classical pieces, and timeless songs from the likes of Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin, among others.

Gold Medal Pianist Yekwon Sunwoo joined the orchestra for the comeback celebration. Musicians from around the world audition to join the philharmonic.