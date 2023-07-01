Colorado Springs has split views on student loan forgiveness decision

COLORADO — COLORADO SPRINGS— The U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s plan that would have forgiven up to $20,000 worth of student loan debt per borrower.

I spoke with people in Colorado Springs with split views.

"I don't think it's fair to all of the people and all these other generations that we paid ours," said one resident Billie-Sme Mitchell.

"I'd say just because you paid student loans or had to doesn't mean that other people don't deserve to be granted that grace," said one Pikes Peak State College student.

The student loan forgiveness program would have canceled up to $400 billion dollars for more than 40 million Americans who were eligible.

"I raised three kids and went to college and still paid student loans and I made it because I had to, that's what you have to do," said Mitchell.

"I think bringing other people down just because of the experiences you had is not beneficial to anybody," said a beauty school graduate Rylee Scott.

A Colorado College (CC) student said they are now reconsidering going to law school after graduation.

"I don't think I'd be willing to take on 10, 20, 30 thousand plus dollars of debt that will never be forgiven so yeah it may limit my opportunities in the future," said Jordan Grant.

60% of students have federal loans, said CC's admissions office. Students graduate with $22,000 in debt, on average.

"I'm lucky that I got a scholarship opportunity because if I didn't, I would not be at this college and I don't know if I'd be at college period," said Grant.

Staff at the CC admissions office said there is some concern that people may no longer view getting a higher education as a worthy investment.

"If the view nationally is, 'it's expensive and inaccessible,' that's going to be a problem for all of us right, it isn't going to be isolated to one city and one institution," said the dean of admissions Karen Kristof.

Student loan repayments, which have been on hold since the pandemic, will resume in October.

